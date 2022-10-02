Unarmed Guards to Start Patrolling Downtown Oceanside 24/7

Millions of people visit Oceanside’s sunny beaches every year. For businesses in the downtown area, these sales are vital.

“I’ve talked to other businesses in the area and I think we’ve all come to the conclusion that as long as we can make Oceanside nicer and cleaner and safer, it’ll help attract more people in the area and help businesses grow,” said Steven Osuna, manager at Swami’s Cafe Oceanside.

But like all communities, they’re not immune to crime.

“Every now and then, like once a month, there are things happening around here like fights, people robbing or breaking into stores,” said Osuna.

In an effort to improve the security in the area and the quality of life for residents and visitors, the city is jumping in to help.

This week the city council allocated $1.3 million for a contract with Mainstreet Oceanside to employ four trained security guards to patrol seven days a week, 24 hours a day.

“One of the unique parts of this unique security services is that they're not just observing, they're actually hands-on,” said Gumaro Escarcega, Chief Operations Officer at Mainstreet Oceanside.

Escarcega said that in certain situations, security guards will be able to detain people under a citizen’s arrest until officers arrive. When dealing with unhoused individuals, he said, the guards will be able to help connect them with resources.

“A lot of folks in our downtown residences and businesses are concerned with them because [the homeless,] they're not getting any help,” said Escarcega. "And seeing them on the streets, it's not appropriate, they feel like we were not doing enough. So that's why we feel like this approach is going to help.”

Security services will be concentrated in the city’s downtown, beachfront and civic center neighborhoods.

“I like that I will have more security, more security for everyone,” said Gerardo Diaz, owner of Kingsmen Dry Cleaners.

Funding for the security guards comes from the city’s Measure X plan, which is in year four out of seven. It was approved in November as a seven-year, half-cent sales tax hike meant to pay for improved public safety, aid for the homeless, and infrastructure needs

The security guard pilot program is one year long.