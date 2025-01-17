All clear given after report of possibly armed person at UCSD prompts campus lockdown

A report of a possibly armed person at UC San Diego prompted administrators to lock down the university Friday until police contacted a suspect off campus after several hours of searching.

The security alert at the La Jolla university began about 11 a.m. Friday, after San Diego Crime Stoppers received an anonymous report about a woman allegedly being held against her will, according to UCSD public affairs.

The San Diego Police Department traced the location of the woman's cellphone, finding it in the area of LionTree Arena, a stadium that hosts ceremonies and entertainment events on the grounds of the campus.

Administrators directed students and staffers to lock themselves indoors as UCSD police and SDPD officers searched the university and surrounding areas.

At 1:15 p.m., authorities issued an all-clear, announcing that police had located and contacted the suspect off campus.

Further details about the alleged false imprisonment situation that led to the lockdown were not immediately available.