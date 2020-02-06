U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to Dredge Part of San Diego Bay

A portion of the San Diego Bay will undergo several weeks of maintenance as the area is dredged by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The dredging will take place at the southern end of the San Diego Bay, in a portion of the federal channel, in mid-February, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District.

The area that will be dredged is next to the National City Marine Terminal and Sweetwater Channel, about three nautical miles from the San Diego-Coronado Bridge, added the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District.

The goal of the project will be to “re-establish authorized channel depths” which hasn’t been done in more than 40 years, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District.

Thousands of cubic feet of sand will be taken to the Coronado Nearshore Placement site to help the Silver Strand State Beach, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of March.