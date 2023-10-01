Two-vehicle crash in Carl's Jr. drive-thru line in Kearny Mesa

Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash at a Carl's Jr. in the Kearny Mesa neighborhood on Saturday night, authorities said.

The incident happened in the 3800 block of Convoy St. at around 6:30 p.m., according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

A woman, 40, was driving in the drive-thru line with two passengers in a 2001 Honda Accord when she was rear-ended by a 1990 Toyota Tacoma.

The Toyota driver, a 23-year-old man, was traveling southbound and failed to follow the road's curvature. He "struck the south curb, launched and flipped end-over-end into the Carl's Jr. drive-thru wall," Heims said in a news release.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The Honda driver complained of pain, while her front passenger sustained a head laceration. Her rear passenger sustained fractured ribs and an ear laceration.

The 23-year-old sustained a brain bleed and fractured vertebrae, police said.

There was no information immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated with the latest information.