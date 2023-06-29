San Diego State Football

Two former SDSU football players added as defendants in gang rape lawsuit

By City News Service

Aztec-Football-SDSU-1554265
Getty Images

Two more ex-San Diego State football players have been added to a lawsuit that alleges a 17-year girl was gang raped at an off-campus Halloween party in 2021.

Former players Jaiden Brown and Jonathan Harrison were added to a complaint originally filed against the formerly NFL-bound punter Matt Araiza, as well as Zavier Leonard and Nowlin "Pa'a" Ewaliko.

Court documents filed earlier this month state that Brown and Harrison were originally referred to in the lawsuit as "Roe 1" and "Roe 2," but their true names have since been discovered. The documents don't state what the exact allegations are against the men.

Search Warrants Unsealed in Investigation of Teen's Alleged Gang Rape by SDSU Football Players
Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Last year, the San Diego County District Attorney's Office announced that no criminal charges would be filed in connection with the alleged rape.

The lawsuit alleges the then-17-year- old girl had sex with Araiza outside the home where an October 2021 party was being held. She was then brought into a bedroom where a group of men raped her, the suit alleges.

NBC 7's Catherine Garcia has the statement, and reporter Mari Payton shares responses to the lawsuit from leaders in the SDSU football program.

Local

City Heights 35 mins ago

Man killed in City Heights ID'd, suspect still loose: San Diego PD

San Diego 2 hours ago

Expect delays getting your boat to sea in San Diego Bay this July 4th

Araiza, who was cut from the Buffalo Bills after the allegations surfaced, alleges that he left the party before the alleged incident occurred. He and others have said that all interactions with the girl were consensual and that she had represented that she was 18 years old.

This article tagged under:

San Diego State FootballSan Diego State University
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us