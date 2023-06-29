Two former SDSU football players added as defendants in gang rape lawsuit

Two more ex-San Diego State football players have been added to a lawsuit that alleges a 17-year girl was gang raped at an off-campus Halloween party in 2021.

Former players Jaiden Brown and Jonathan Harrison were added to a complaint originally filed against the formerly NFL-bound punter Matt Araiza, as well as Zavier Leonard and Nowlin "Pa'a" Ewaliko.

Court documents filed earlier this month state that Brown and Harrison were originally referred to in the lawsuit as "Roe 1" and "Roe 2," but their true names have since been discovered. The documents don't state what the exact allegations are against the men.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Last year, the San Diego County District Attorney's Office announced that no criminal charges would be filed in connection with the alleged rape.

The lawsuit alleges the then-17-year- old girl had sex with Araiza outside the home where an October 2021 party was being held. She was then brought into a bedroom where a group of men raped her, the suit alleges.

NBC 7's Catherine Garcia has the statement, and reporter Mari Payton shares responses to the lawsuit from leaders in the SDSU football program.

Araiza, who was cut from the Buffalo Bills after the allegations surfaced, alleges that he left the party before the alleged incident occurred. He and others have said that all interactions with the girl were consensual and that she had represented that she was 18 years old.