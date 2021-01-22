Tritons Get 1st Division 1 Basketball Win

History. Made.

UC San Diego's men's basketball team beat UC Davis 89-69 on Friday night at RIMAC Arena to give them their first ever win as a Division 1 program against another D-1 school. It's also the first Big West Conference win for the Tritons.

Senior guard Gabe Hadley had a career-high 29 points to lead UCSD. Fellow Australian Hugh Baxter chipped in with 21 points, also a career-high. To say they had a good shooting night would be an egregious misrepresentation of the facts.

The Tritons hit 68% of their shots, their most accurate evening from the floor in nearly a decade.

UC San Diego will try for their first D-1 winning streak on Saturday afternoon when they host the Aggies again at 2:00 pm.