basketball

Tritons Get 1st Division 1 Basketball Win

UC San Diego beats UC Davis for history-making victory

By Derek Togerson

UC San Diego Athletics

History. Made.

UC San Diego's men's basketball team beat UC Davis 89-69 on Friday night at RIMAC Arena to give them their first ever win as a Division 1 program against another D-1 school. It's also the first Big West Conference win for the Tritons.

Senior guard Gabe Hadley had a career-high 29 points to lead UCSD. Fellow Australian Hugh Baxter chipped in with 21 points, also a career-high. To say they had a good shooting night would be an egregious misrepresentation of the facts.

Local

San Diego County Jan 4

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: Record COVID-19 Deaths, 2,847 Positive Cases Reported

North Park 20 mins ago

North Park Diner Owner Spreading Good Fortune to Unlucky Industry Workers

The Tritons hit 68% of their shots, their most accurate evening from the floor in nearly a decade.

UC San Diego will try for their first D-1 winning streak on Saturday afternoon when they host the Aggies again at 2:00 pm.

This article tagged under:

basketballNCAAUCSD TritonsBig West Conference
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us