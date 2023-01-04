Trial Moves Forward For 2019 Fatal Hit-and-Run Driver of Beloved Barrio Logan ‘Tamale Lady'

The family of Maria Estrada sat in court Wednesday at times trying to hold back tears as they faced the man accused of striking their mom with a pick-up truck and speeding away.

"Gustavo Reyes committed almost the perfect crime and he almost got away with it, but if not for an anonymous tipster who stepped forward," said Hailey Williams, San Diego County Deputy District Attorney.

On Wednesday morning a judge heard a preliminary hearing for 40-year-old Gustavo Reyes who is facing a charge of felony hit-and-run that killed 52-year-old Maria Estrada.

Estrada was lovingly known as Barrio Logan's “Tamale Lady," with her kind spirit and smile she was known for working hard for her kids and grandchildren.

"Today was the first step in getting justice for Maria Romero Estrada and we are prepared to proceed to trial in the coming months," said Williams.

In November 2019, police say Estrada was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver as she was walking to a doctor’s office in a marked crosswalk.

"In daylight wearing red, other witnesses saw Miss Estrada crumble to the ground, other witnesses stopped and helped to direct traffic and called 911, Gustavo Reyes did not stop," said Williams in court.

Moments inside the court grew emotional for Estrada’s daughters as they listened to the details leading up to their mother’s tragic death.

For years, the suspected driver was on the run. San Diego Police even called for the public’s help in finding a white pick-up truck that left the scene using this snapshot of surveillance video.

San Diego police detective Luis Benavides testified about his investigation speaking to witnesses following the crash.

"[A witness] said that he honked his horn and then the driver of the white pick-up momentarily stopped and then sped off," said Benavides.

In April of 2022, Gustavo Reyes was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service for his involvement in the deadly hit and run.

During the hearing, testimony revealed that the next day following the crash, Reyes' mom drove his white Ford F-150 over the border to Rosarito.

"Based on testimony provided today by Benavides it doesn’t seem that the driver of the F-150 had been involved in a collision," said Jay Monico, Reyes' defense attorney.

Monico argued that there was no evidence or witness that captured the moment of the collision or possibly that the driver of that white Ford f-150 did not see or hear the impact.

Judge Joan P. Weber countered citing strong circumstantial evidence and the case will move forward.

"It strains credibility that someone in a traffic accident with a woman walking in broad daylight with a red shirt, not be visible or heard on impact when a truck runs basically over a woman in a crosswalk," said Judge Weber.

Reyes is being held in custody without bail and will be back in court on Feb. 8.