Traveler headache Monday at San Diego Airport after 125+ flights delayed, canceled

More than three days after the biggest IT outage in history, the Crowdstrike/Microsoft incident continues to create problems for tech users, including at San Diego International Airport, where more than 100 flights were canceled or delayed on Monday.

When the situation began Friday, air traffic in the skies above the United States and elsewhere around the globe thinned to the point of near clear skies. a check of arrivals and departures at SAN on Monday highlighted the incident's persistence.

Multiple flights operated in San Diego by Southwest, Delta, Alaska, United and other carriers are either (mostly) delayed or canceled Monday, according to the airport's flight status page. A check at 11:15 revealed that Southwest had 30 flights affected on Monday, while 17 Delta aircraft were flagged, a baker's dozen at Alaska and a half-dozen United flights. The numbers for the full day so far are even higher:

While it's not clear how many of those planes are involved in the IT outage, it's certain that some are:

On Sunday, Delta tweeted out that as "we continue operational recovery, we apologize for the disruptions many customers are experiencing. Canceling a flight is always a last resort & not taken lightly. We take seriously the trust placed in us to deliver the reliability customers have come to expect from Delta."

Southwest representative Chris Perry said Crowdstrike had little to do with Monday's disruption:



Southwest felt little effects from the outage that disrupted other airlines, industries, etc. Not sure how many of the delays across all carriers at SAN you’re seeing are related to Southwest … but the figure you reference indicates benign, normal – albeit mildly inconveniencing, for which we apologize – bumps in an operational day that features more than 4,440 flights across our system, including nearly 110 departures at SAN.

Businesses from airlines to hospitals have been grappling with a faulty software update that caused technological havoc worldwide on Friday, and its repercussions continued through the weekend. The breadth of the outages highlighted the fragility of a digitized world dependent on a few providers for key computing services.

The outage was caused when the global cybersecurity company CrowdStrike sent out an update late Thursday, one that USD cybersecurity professor Nikolas Behar said was not ready to roll out.

“To be honest, I’m a little bit disappointed because CrowdStrike is one of the top cybersecurity companies and we would expect them to do better,” Behar told NBC 7 Responds on Friday.

The update caused what’s known as the "blue screen of death" on computers protected by CrowdStrike.

CrowdStrike is one of the largest cybersecurity firms in the U.S. and has a list of customers that includes more than half of the Fortune 500 companies as well as small and medium-sized businesses.

Following the outage, the company provided an initial fix through a software update. But many computers are expected to need hands-on work that could take days, if not longer, to complete.

The Associated Press contributed to this report — Ed.