Trapped driver dies after fiery crash on Interstate 805 in Chula Vista

The CHP reported a white Toyota Camry on fire in the northbound lanes of I-805 that possibly hit a retaining wall and caught fire

By City News Service

One person was killed Friday when a driver was trapped in a vehicle on fire on Interstate 805 at Telegraph Canyon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At 6:48 a.m. Friday, the CHP reported that a white Toyota Camry was on fire in the northbound lane of I-805, after possibly hitting the wall and catching on fire, according to a CHP online log.

At 6:49 a.m., one witness reported that someone was still in the vehicle and trapped and three Good Samaritans were trying to push the vehicle out of the blocked lanes.

Two right lanes were closed at 7:02 a.m. just north of Telegraph Canyon Road, the CHP reported.

The San Diego Medical Examiner's Office said it was on the way to the crash site at 7:11 a.m.

