Toys for Tots: 400 toys, $60K donated at NBC 7 & Telemundo 20's drive-thru

Community members Friday dropped off hundreds of toys during NBC 7 and Telemundo 20's annual "Toys for Tots" drive-thru drop-off event.

The one-day drive took place in the parking lot at Walmart Murphy Canyon Road. The event was part of our annual Toys for Tots campaign, in partnership with the US Marine Corps, to help make a difference for children in need this holiday season.

The campaign lasts through Dec. 10.

"It's just a way of giving back," Vernon Weaver, who has donated to Toys for Tots for 24 years, said Friday. ”It started in 1999 when I was working for a company called The Firm."

Since then, he's been turning the childhood wish of a bicycle for Christmas into a reality. Friday was no different, as he unloaded and donated six brand-new bikes.

"It gives you the freedom to get out and be yourself," Weaver said.

Gunnery Sgt. Gavin Lewis with the US Marine Corps was on-site on Friday and estimated that around 400 toys were donated, along with generous monetary donations from local companies.

Collectively, $60,000 in checks were presented to Toys for Tots from the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation, Delkin Devices and DPR Construction.

”It is with great pleasure that we get to give this check from all the wonderful people at DPR — $30,000 for Toys for Tots," Adam Joworski of DPR Construction said.

None of this would be possible without the men and women of the US Marine Corps. They've been collecting donations since the beginning of November and will continue to do so through Dec. 15.

"It warms my heart knowing I’m helping a little kid," Sgt. Crystal Valdespino said.

If you couldn't make it to the drive-thru event, you can still drop off new unwrapped toys at all participating 'The UPS Store' locations through Dec. 10. To find your nearest 'The UPS Store' toy drop-off location, see the map below.

NBC 7's Amber Frias shows you how you can donate.