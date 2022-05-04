San Diego will go full-throttle Wednesday when the long-awaited "Top Gun" sequel premieres aboard the famous USS Midway Museum.

"Top Gun: Maverick" is making its debut 36 years after the original film highlighted San Diego's Naval aviators with the "need for speed" competing to become the best in their class at the elite fighter weapons school in Miramar, San Diego.

A red carpet is being rolled out in front of the Naval ship-turned museum for what is expected to be a star-studded premiere. Many of the cast -- including Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, plus director Joe Kosinski and producer Jerry Bruckheimer -- are expected to attend, according to Paramount.

A lucky group of fans secured tickets to the event before they sold out in minutes, but if you were not one of them, fear not. Paramount announced an exclusive partnership with YouTube to livesream the even across about 150 YouTube channels.

Nearly four years ago, NBC 7 cameras spotted the Top Gun team filming portions of the film outside Naval Air Station North Island and there are sure to be other recognizable spots in the film. San Diego, like the original, also plays a starring role in the film.

"Coming back to where they shot the original – it’s iconic and that’s why we’re doing the premiere here," said Teller, who plays Rooster in the film. "Honestly, it really is. San Diego – Miramar – it’s like a character in the film itself, so couldn’t be happier to be down here.”

The famed "Top Gun" house in Oceanside in San Diego's North County is getting a makeover and may one day reopen as an ice cream shop.

San Diego's military community not only makes appearances in the movie but helped to train the cast to withstand the same G-forces as real fighter pilots, since many of the stunts were filmed live and without the use of computer graphics.

"Top Gun, you know, is San Diego," said Kosinski, the film's director. "The world of Top Gun is the beach and the sunsets and so it was important that, you know, just as Maverick is going back to Top Gun in the film, we wanted to take the audience back to the world of Top Gun. So, San Diego seemed like the perfect place.”

The sure-to-be blockbuster film was set to premiere in 2020 but was delayed repeatedly by the coronavirus pandemic. But fans of the original "Top Gun" will say it was worth the wait.

The film, of course, follows Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Cruise) as he trains a group of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission unlike any other: that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it. During the training, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Teller), the son of Maverick's late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka "Goose."

Top Gun: Maverick lands in theaters on May 27.

NBC 7 reporter Joe Little searches for Tom Cruise who was rumored to be shooting the sequel to Top Gun in Coronado on Monday.