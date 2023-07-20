Toddler survives 4-story fall out window in Serra Mesa

Thanks, apparently, to a fortuitously located tree, a toddler escaped major injury Wednesday when she plunged from a fourth-floor window at a Serra Mesa apartment building.

The 18-month-old's multi-story fall was reported shortly after 2 p.m. in the 2300 block of Russell Park Way, near the intersection of Friars Road and Qualcomm Way, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Paramedics took the girl to Rady Children's Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening trauma, SDPD Officer Darius Jamsetjee said.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Initial reports suggested that a tree broke the child's fall, preventing serious injury, Jamsetjee said.