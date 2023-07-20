SERRA MESA

Toddler survives 4-story fall out window in Serra Mesa

Fortunately for the girl, a tree reportedly broke her fall

By City News Service

The child who fell out the window managed to escape major injury.
Thanks, apparently, to a fortuitously located tree, a toddler escaped major injury Wednesday when she plunged from a fourth-floor window at a Serra Mesa apartment building.

The 18-month-old's multi-story fall was reported shortly after 2 p.m. in the 2300 block of Russell Park Way, near the intersection of Friars Road and Qualcomm Way, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Paramedics took the girl to Rady Children's Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening trauma, SDPD Officer Darius Jamsetjee said.

Initial reports suggested that a tree broke the child's fall, preventing serious injury, Jamsetjee said.

