San Diegans are spotting more stingrays. Here's how to avoid being stung

Imagine walking into the water at the beach, but instead of the chilly Pacific Ocean sending a shiver up your spine, you feel the worst pain you’ve ever felt – that’s how some describe being stung by a stingray.

According to Chris Lowe, director of Shark Lab at California State University, Long Beach, this is the time of year when more stingrays find their way closer to the shore. It’s the warmer water that brings them closer, Lowe says.

With more people enjoying more beach time this summer, the likelihood of being stung by a stingray increases, too, according to first responders and researchers like Lowe.

”We estimate that over 10,000 are stung by round stingrays every summer in California,” Lowe said.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

He says there are four common stingray species along the Southern California coast, including bat, butterfly, and diamond rays, but you’re more likely to be stung by one species.

“The most abundant are what we call round stingrays, and they’re fairly small, maybe the size of a dinner plate, and they’re the ones that injure the most people,” Lowe said.

To avoid getting stung, he says to do the "stingray shuffle," which means shuffling your feet as soon as you get into ankle-deep water.

“If you shuffle your feet and you nudge them, they are more likely to skitter away,” Lowe said.

He says stingrays are often under the surface in the sand hiding from predators.

“If you accidentally step on one, it will defend itself,” Lowe said.

That’s when the skin is punctured, and the venom enters a person’s body. While not deadly, Lowe says it can really hurt.

Anyone who has experienced stingray stings knows how painful they can be, so three UC San Diego graduates decided to develop footwear that can help protect against stingray stings.

Not everyone is shuffling. William Bianchi, D.O. at Sharp Coronado Hospital, had three stingray patients in an 8-hour shift Monday. He recommends medical attention if you do get injured.

“It actually has to be immersed in hot water that’s almost 110 degrees,” Bianchi said.

Lifeguards also treat patients this way at the beach, which is why Marine Safety Capt. Maureen Hodges of San Diego Fire-Rescue says to be near a lifeguard tower.

”We always treat our stingray patients with hot water,” Hodges said. “So you want to make sure the water is hot enough so you can tolerate the pain and not burn your skin.”

Aside from the warm water, why do these mostly round stingrays get so close to the coast? Lowe says when the swell gets low, and it’s calm and hot, stingrays will creep under closer to shore, which is when people will likely encounter them.

We’re seeing more stingrays now, but Lowe adds that it’s just the beginning, as stingrays are most abundant in the fall, typically right in the wave break.

And while people might be fearful of being stung, Lowe says the stingrays are important in our beaches because they pull so much out of the sediment under the ocean’s surface, which helps other species grow and live.

NBC7's Shandel Menezes spoke with a biologist about what the increase in sightings means for San Diegans.