Tips sought to find pair accused of stealing $20K of jewelry, purses from North County home

Authorities reached out to the public Wednesday for help in identifying a pair of thieves who stole more than $21,000 worth of private possessions and store merchandise in northern San Diego County in recent weeks through a residential burglary and fraudulent supermarket purchases.

The man and woman broke into a home in the 1200 block of South Hampton Road in San Marcos on the morning of June 30, ransacked it and made off with roughly $20,000 worth of jewelry, purses and other items, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Investigators believe the pair may have fled the scene of the burglary in a white late-model SUV, possibly a 2020 Chevrolet Suburban.

The suspects then used stolen credit cards to buy items valued at a total of about $1,300 from a Food 4 Less in Escondido and from two San Marcos grocery stores, an Albertsons and a Ralphs, sheriff's Detective Lavinia Fifita said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.