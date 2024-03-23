U.S.-Mexico border

Tijuana man smuggled migrants through sewer pipes during historic San Diego floods

The migrants had to be rescued from the Tijuana River by San Diego lifeguards during January's historic floods

By Jeanette Quezada

NBC Universal, Inc.

Border Patrol released video on Friday of the day San Diego lifeguards rescued migrants from the Tijuana River. The video was edited by border patrol to blur the faces of the migrants.

On Thursday, 20-year-old Kevin Noe Campos Villa of Tijuana pleaded guilty to smuggling seven migrants through sewer pipes during the heavy rains earlier this year.

He was arrested on Jan. 22 after Border Patrol agents watched him directing migrants from Mexico into the U.S. through the pipes about two miles west of the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

That day, historic rain had swelled waterways all over the San Diego area, which meant that sewer gates at the border were open to let floodwaters through.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, when he was confronted by Border Patrol agents, Campos and three of the migrants he was guiding fell into the Tijuana River and had to be rescued by San Diego lifeguards.

According to court records, two of the migrants said they feared for their lives because they did not know how to swim.

One said he was swept by the river’s current and was able to grab and hold onto a tree branch until his rescue.

Local

Things to Do in San Diego 23 hours ago

Things to do this weekend in San Diego: Ricky Montgomery, Julian Daffodil Show and more

San Diego Padres Mar 21

Padres cancel FanFest, reschedule Seidler memorial in advance of weekend storm

In his plea agreement, Campos admitted to guiding the group of migrants in exchange for $6,000.

He also admitted he was working for smugglers by building ladders to smuggle people across the U.S.—Mexico border fence.

Campos faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and a maximum $250,000 fine. Campos is due for sentencing on June 17.

This article tagged under:

U.S.-Mexico borderSan DiegoTijuanafloodingmigrants
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us