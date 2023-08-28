little league world series

Tijuana Little League team flies into San Diego after strong run to LLWS quarter-finals

The team from the border city just south of San Diego County is representing Mexico for only the second time in the last decade

By Christina Bravo

The Tijuana Little League team arrives in San Diego after a strong run in the 2023 Little League Baseball World Series.
A still-positive Tijuana Little League team arrived in San Diego on Monday after being knocked out of the 2023 Little League Baseball World Series (LLBWS) in the quarter-final round, ending an impressive run representing Mexico on the international stage.

This year's run was only the second time Municipal de Tijuana LL has represented Mexico in the baseball series but Mexico has a long history with the LLBWS. In 1957, the North American country was the first international team to take home the championship.

That wouldn't be the case this time, but it was still a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the group of 12-year-olds who were proud to represent their country.

After starting the series with a bye, Tijuana lost to Japan to move to the double-elimination bracket where they went on a three-game run to beat Canada and Latin America. They faced Japan for a second time and advanced to the quarter-finals to face Curacao, which was representing the Caribbean region.

California beats Curacao on walk-off home run to win 2023 Little League World Series

Tijuana gave Curacao a challenge but Tijuana walked in three runs and was eliminated from the LLBWS in a 4-2 loss. Curacao beat Taiwan, Japan to advance to the LLBWS Championship where they lost on Sunday to The western region's El Segundo, California team.

The team from the border city was one of 20 national and international teams that competed for this year's title in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Tijuana held fundraisers online and in-person sales to raise to funds for their trip. The cost of travel and their stay was paid for by donations received from locals in San Diego and Tijuana.

The Little League World Series returns with a 20-team field that will compete for the international title.

