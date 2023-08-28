Tijuana Little League team flies into San Diego after strong run to LLWS quarter-finals

A still-positive Tijuana Little League team arrived in San Diego on Monday after being knocked out of the 2023 Little League Baseball World Series (LLBWS) in the quarter-final round, ending an impressive run representing Mexico on the international stage.

This year's run was only the second time Municipal de Tijuana LL has represented Mexico in the baseball series but Mexico has a long history with the LLBWS. In 1957, the North American country was the first international team to take home the championship.

A Little League team out of Tijuana has their sights set on the big stage.

That wouldn't be the case this time, but it was still a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the group of 12-year-olds who were proud to represent their country.

After starting the series with a bye, Tijuana lost to Japan to move to the double-elimination bracket where they went on a three-game run to beat Canada and Latin America. They faced Japan for a second time and advanced to the quarter-finals to face Curacao, which was representing the Caribbean region.

Tijuana gave Curacao a challenge but Tijuana walked in three runs and was eliminated from the LLBWS in a 4-2 loss. Curacao beat Taiwan, Japan to advance to the LLBWS Championship where they lost on Sunday to The western region's El Segundo, California team.

The team from the border city was one of 20 national and international teams that competed for this year's title in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Tijuana held fundraisers online and in-person sales to raise to funds for their trip. The cost of travel and their stay was paid for by donations received from locals in San Diego and Tijuana.

