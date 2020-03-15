Spring Valley

Three Teens Arrested for Spring Valley Pellet Gun Robbery

By City News Serivce

Three teens armed with a pellet gun were arrested on suspicion of armed robbery, a sheriff's official said Sunday.

The robbery happened at 7:45 p.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of South Granada Avenue, said Sgt. David Pocklington of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. The suspects pistol-whipped the victim and stole his property, he said.

A witness took photos of the suspects' vehicle as it fled the scene, Pocklington said. A description of the photo was relayed to responding deputies, who spotted the vehicle and began a "high-risk stop."

Three occupants of the stopped car were arrested, the sergeant said.

Three juveniles, ages 16 and 17, were taken to Juvenile Hall and face possible charges of robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy. A pellet gun and stolen property were found inside the vehicle.

Medics treated the victim at the scene.

