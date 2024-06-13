Third Avenue sign in Chula Vista shines bright after LED makeover

A South Bay landmark has a new look.

The Third Avenue sign in the heart of downtown Chula Vista has gone high-tech. After months of renovation, community leaders gathered Wednesday and held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new sign.

"The sign is going to add to the vibrancy of downtown Chula Vista," Chula Vista Mayor John McCann said.

It has color-changing LED lights and organizers say they can customize the colors of the lights for holidays like the Fourth of July and other special occasions.

Organizers also say the new sign symbolizes the revitalization of downtown Chula Vista.