These Halloween events bring spooky season to life in San Diego

Our leaves may not change colors like they do on the East Coast, but the signs of fall in San Diego are here in the form of shifting coffee shop menus and spooky decorations.

With the fall season comes Halloween, and San Diego has several hair-raising events to celebrate the holiday —everything from haunted happenings to family-friendly functions.

Here's a roundup of what America's Finest City has to offer for the season:

Haunted Halloween

The Haunted Trail and The eXperiment Maze

Sept. 27 through Nov. 2 | Balboa Park | $37+

Attendees can enjoy two ghostly experiences at one location. The 3500 square-foot eXperiment Maze is home to “Fairy Tale Freaks” like “Moldy Locks” and her 3 man-eating bears. If that’s not scary enough, the mile-long Haunted Trail features a “foggy ghost-filled graveyard” and “chainsaw laden barn.” Upgraded tickets are available for shorter wait times. Parking is free.

Carlsbad Strawberry Company’s Haunted Corn Maze

Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 4-Nov. 2 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. | Carlsbad | $25+

In partnership with Agua Hedionda Lagoon Foundation, the Carlsbad corn maze turns into an eerie experience that will get your heart racing. While the creepy corners of the maze are geared toward teenage and adult audiences, the Carlsbad Strawberry Company also has pumpkins, rides, games and food during the fall weekends and a regular 1.5-mile corn maze. Entry for the conventional maze is $10 per person.

Gaslamp Walking Tour by Haunted San Diego Ghost Tours

Times and dates vary | Gaslamp | $37

Walk around downtown San Diego looking into the dark history, true crime and haunting ghost stories that permeate the Gaslamp District. The tour examines unusual and obscure places where attendees will learn about “an active Haunted Hotel & Hospital,” “The location of the Death Zone downtown,” “The Raids of the downtown Stingaree” and more. The duration of the tour is around 2 hours and participants will walk a total of 1.5 miles to over 30 locations. Other offerings by San Diego Ghost Tours include a bus tour, a paranormal hunt and a walking tour in Old Town.

Festive events

BOO! By The Bay Halloween Carnival

Oct. 26, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Mission Bay | Free

Over 100 vendors will swarm the lawn at Ski Beach Park, within Mission Bay Park. From spooky performances to seasonal food and drink selections, the green will be filled with entertainment for everyone. Experience the immersive haunted maze of true terrors from Fright for Future. Enjoy the spooky season while also making an effort to divert waste from landfills at this zero-waste event. Two free parking lots will be available near Ski Beach Park.

Fall Festival

Oct. 19, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | University Heights | Free

The festival offers community yoga, live music from local cover bands as well as food and a beer and wine garden. Enjoy the artisan, grower and community market, where you can shop curated jewelry and home goods. Free and ticketed activities for kids include an art tent, science tent, bounce houses, face painting and more. There’s also a seasonal pie bake-off and tasting and a horse-drawn hayride. The fall festival will take place at Birney field, 4324 Park Blvd.

Family-friendly fun

Balboa Park Halloween Symphony

Oct. 27 at 2 p.m. | Balboa | Free

The annual San Diego Youth Symphony Halloween Concert returns to Spreckels Organ Pavilion with Raul Prieto Ramirez at the organ. The Overture Strings, Symphonic Strings and Concert Strings orchestras are set to perform for a special Halloween concert experience.

The Count’s Halloween Spooktacular

Fridays through Sundays, Sept.14- Nov. 3. | Chula Vista | $67.99+

Sesame Place, the kid-friendly amusement park in the South Bay, won’t be as spooky as some other options around San Diego, making it the perfect destination to celebrate with kids. There will be trick-or-treating around the park, Halloween shows, dancing, a Spot-the-Ghost Scavenger Hunt, the Sesame Street Halloween Parade and more. Wear your silliest costume and be sure to take advantage of the unique photo opportunities at Sesame Place.

Brick-or-Treat

Saturdays and Sundays | Carlsbad | $84+

Legoland will be filled with Halloween-themed activities like a scavenger hunt, monster parties, candy stations, a mummy meet-and-greet, musical performances and more. Seasonal Halloween merchandise will also be available for purchase. The Brick-or-Treat event is included with the purchase of tickets and select passes at Legoland for the month of October.

Halloween Aglow

Oct. 25 and 26 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. | La Jolla | $36+

Birch Aquarium transforms for one weekend to host a family-friendly Halloween event with trick-or-treating, live music from Billy Lee and the Swamp Critters, games and more. The “Living Light Experience” shows the ocean’s bioluminescence and fluorescence. Be sure to wear an ocean-themed costume. Advance registration is required, and ticket prices differ for members and the general public.

Trick-or-Treat on India Street

Oct. 27, 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. | Little Italy | Free

Little Italy’s famous India Street will soon be swarmed by candy-seeking monsters as the Halloween tradition continues. Families can stop at local businesses for trick-or-treating. The neighborhood will be decked out with a giant 13-foot “Nightmare Before Christmas” Jack Skellington and large pumpkin stacks in the Piazza della Famiglia. Maps of participating businesses will be available at the Piazza on India and W. Date Street. Cedar through Grape streets will be closed for the event.

SeaWorld Spooktacular

Fridays through Sundays, Sept. 6 to Nov. 3. | Mission Beach | $67.99+

Set sail on the all-new pirate-themed Halloween adventure featuring more trick-or-treating stations than ever before. Head to the pumpkin patch and enjoy the festivities during this daytime event. Entrance is included with park admission.

Santee Lakes Spooktacular

Oct. 26, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Santee | Free

The second annual Spooktacular and Trunk-or-Treat is back at Lake 1 and 2, with special guests Jack Skellington and Sally from "Nightmare Before Christmas." The ghoulish day offers food trucks, games, inflatables, face painting, a DJ set and more. Mary’s Donut walk and decorated booths from local businesses will be providing plenty of goodies. Parking is available for $10.

Halloween at the Station

Oct. 27, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. | Liberty Station | Free

Liberty Station’s family-friendly Halloween celebration kicks off in Ingram Plaza with live entertainment, a Hollywood car show, inflatable obstacle courses, crafts and trick-or-treating. Arrive in your most elaborate costume and participate in the contest within one of the five categories: ages 0-6, ages 7-15, ages 16+, pet costumes and group costumes. Special prizes will be awarded. This event is in partnership with the Rotary Club and Feeding San Diego to participate in the Uniting to Combat Hunger Food Drive. Liberty Station is asking attendees to support by donating nonperishable food items.