Thieves Vandalize 3 Shuttered Schools in Poway Unified School District

At least three elementary schools in the Poway Unified School District have been targeted by vandals who shattered classroom windows and made off with electronics.

Poway Unified School District campuses have been shuttered for weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic as students across California have shifted to distance learning. District officials told NBC 7 some of those shuttered schools – including Morning Creek, Highland Ranch, and Pomerado Elementary School – had been broken into and damaged by unknown suspects.

Poway Unified School District

PUSD said the damages included broken windows that have since been boarded up. The district is increasing security patrols around the campuses targeted by the vandals.

The elementary schools are all located with less than 7 miles of one another.

NBC 7 has reached out to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department for more information.