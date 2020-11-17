Thief Smashes Mira Mesa Jewelry Store Display Case, Leaves With Necklaces

A man smashed a display case at a Mira Mesa jewelry store and stole several necklaces, police said Monday.

The theft was reported shortly after 6:50 p.m. Monday at Daniel's Jewelers in the shopping center near Mira Mesa Boulevard and Camino Ruiz, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

A man entered the store and smashed a glass display case with a hammer, Buttle said, adding that the thief did not threaten the employee.

The thief then grabbed several necklaces from the display case and fled in an unknown direction, the officer said.

The suspect was described as a 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-10 man in his late 20s. He was last seen wearing a black mask, a blue sweatshirt and khaki pants.