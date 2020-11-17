Mira Mesa

Thief Smashes Mira Mesa Jewelry Store Display Case, Leaves With Necklaces

By City News Serivce

A man smashed a display case at a Mira Mesa jewelry store and stole several necklaces, police said Monday.

The theft was reported shortly after 6:50 p.m. Monday at Daniel's Jewelers in the shopping center near Mira Mesa Boulevard and Camino Ruiz, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

A man entered the store and smashed a glass display case with a hammer, Buttle said, adding that the thief did not threaten the employee.

Local

Coronavirus epidemic 18 hours ago

California Governor Imposes New Restrictions in Pandemic

San Diego County Oct 16

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: County Officials Issue 17 Cease-and-Desist Letters for Alleged Noncompliance

The thief then grabbed several necklaces from the display case and fled in an unknown direction, the officer said.

The suspect was described as a 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-10 man in his late 20s. He was last seen wearing a black mask, a blue sweatshirt and khaki pants.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Mira MesaburglaryTheftjewelrythief
Decision 2020 Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us