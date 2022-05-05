There Was No Attempt to Take a Child at Encinitas Beach, Deputies Say

An incident that was reported last week of a man attempting to walk away with a child at an Encinitas beach did not happen, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department confirmed Thursday.

After a comprehensive investigation, "the May 1 incident at Moonlight Beach did not occur," and "there is no suspect at large and no danger to the community," deputies said in a news release.

SDSO said in a previous news release that a man had attempted to walk away with a 5-year-old girl Sunday at Moonlight State Beach in Encinitas. SDSO said the man took the girl's hand and tried to walk away at about 4 p.m. in the 400 block of West B Street.

In the release, SDSO reported that the child's mother witnessed the man attempting to grab her child's hand. The mother yelled at the man who then took off in a southerly direction, SDSO said.

No other details were released Thursday, including whether investigators believe a report was falsified. NBC 7 is reaching out for more information.