The Last Hours in the Race for Chula Vista Mayor

McCann and Campa-Najjar hit the streets and phones as Election Day draws near.

By Joe Little

They’ve squared off in debates. Their flyers are in thousands of mailboxes. They’ve done countless interviews.

The race for Chula Vista Mayor between Councilman John McCann and Ammar Campa-Najjar is almost over.

Campa-Najjar spent part of his Monday morning at a rally with fellow Democrats in Chula Vista.

“We’re making every hour count. I’ll be knocking on doors, making phone calls,” he smiled.

“I’m going to be walking, making sure that we can get everybody out to vote,” said McCann on a sidewalk in between homes.

Both candidates agreed every vote will be incredibly important.

McCann won a City Council race in 2014 by two votes. Two.

This race could be just as close.

“It could come down to one vote,” sighed Campa-Najjar.

“Very, very, very close,” seconded McCann.

Whoever wins Tuesday will take the reins of a city that’s still growing. Chula Vista’s Bayfront Master Plan stands to generate tens of millions of dollars annually for the local economy, the city is courting a university for its eastern side and hundreds of homes are under construction.

“We want to make sure that Chula Vista becomes the best place possible to live,” said McCann.

“We need new, fresh, bold leadership,” offered Campa-Najjar.

The two said they’ll spend election day working the phones and knocking on doors until the last ballot is cast.

