The Fairview Fire Has Grown. Here's Where There Are Now Evacuation Orders and Warnings

As of Thursday morning, the Fairview Fire near Hemet has scorched over 18,600 acres of Riverside County.
With two people already dead due to the wildfire and the flames that have been spreading rapidly since the fire was first reported on Monday afternoon, officials are trying to keep nearby residents safe.
The unified command in charge of fighting the Fairview Fire has put out a list of locations under evacuation orders, where residents must leave as soon as possible, and another list of locations under evacuation warnings, where residents should be prepared to go at any moment if conditions worsen.
Take a look at areas under evacuation orders and warnings below.
Evacuation Orders:
- South of Cactus Valley Road
- North of Minto Way
- North of Red Mountain Road
- West of the U.S. Forest Service Boundary
- East of Sage Road
- West of Wilson Way
- South of Highway 74
- East of Fairview Avenue
- North of Stetson Avenue
- South of Minto Way
- South of Red Mountain Road
- West of Stanley Road
- North of Stanley Road
- East of Sage Road
Evacuation Warnings:
- South of Rawson Road
- East of Washington Street
- North of Borel Road
- East of Rancho California Road
- East of Anza Road
- North of Temecula Parkway (Highway 79)
- Northwest of Highway 371
- West of Highway 74
- East of Red Mountain Road and the Cahuill Mountain U.S. Forest Service boundary
- South of Minto Way
- South of Red Mountain Road
- West of Stanley Road
- North of Stanley Road
- East of Sage Road
- West of Fairview
- South of Highway 74
- North of Stetson
- East of Soboba Street
- East of Fairview
- North of Highway 74
- South of the San Jacinto Riverbed
- East of Wilson
- East of Sage Road
- West of Reed Valley Road
- West of the Forest Service boundary
- South of Stanley Road
- North of Wilson Valley Road
- East of De Portola Road
- West of Sage Road
- North of East Benton Road
- South of Diamond Valley Road