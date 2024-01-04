The American Dream: Mira Mesa community helps high school wrestler from Uzbekistan

The Mira Mesa community is rallying behind a high school wrestler whose journey has not been the easiest.

Sardor Usmonov, 17, was born and raised in Uzbekistan and dreamed of coming to America to learn and to wrestle.

“America is also good practice, also nice. And coaches are good competition,” said Usmonov.

In May 2023, Usmonov's dream came true. He gave up a spot on the national team in Uzbekistan to come to the United States and pursue an education and wrestling career in San Diego. He came to America with a host and started with summer classes at Mira Mesa High School where he joined the wrestling team.

“You can watch a guy wrestle once or twice, and I wrestled with him. So, when you get a feel, you know immediately that this kid's very talented and going to be very good in whichever style of wrestling he chooses to do,” Craig Van Dyke, the head coach for the men and women’s wrestling program at Mira Mesa High School.

Everything seemed like it was falling into place for Usmonov until a sudden change jeopardized his ability to continue doing what he loves. Coach Van Dyke said the person Usmonov came to America with left him in San Diego with nothing and nowhere to go.

“He loves California. He loves wrestling more than anything. And so, he was determined to stay here with us. We are a second family, but for him, we're his first family,” Van Dyke said. “These kids need help in life, and I try to be all things to all wrestlers. So whatever they need is what I step in and try to help with, whether that's in school, whether it's in their living situation, relationships with parents and friends, whatever the case may be. It just so happens that Sardor had a greater need than any other wrestler I've had before.”

So Van Dyke turned to the Mira Mesa community for help. Several people stepped up donating shoes, clothing, food, a place to stay and some even created a GoFundMe to help Usmonov extend his Visa and pay for other expenses. Since December, the community has raised more than $3,000.

“Without the community support, honestly, I fear that Sardar would end up in the system and unfortunately that could mean he would move away ... he would have to go where they dictate he goes,” Van Dyke said.

Van Dyke said with the help he’s received, he can focus on what he came to the U.S. for: school and wrestling.

“The Mira Masa community is wonderful. I certainly have had opportunities to go coach elsewhere, but I'm loyal to Mira Mesa because Mira Mesa people are loyal to each other, and it's just a wonderful community,” Van Dyke said.

Usmonov said he now has his sights set on his next big win.

“I want to win California Championships and then national team also. Then I'm going to keep going and then I'm practiced. I'm trying hard,” he said.

And then, a full-ride wrestling scholarship to a university. Usmonov’s next match is Thursday at 5 p.m. at El Cajon Valley High School.