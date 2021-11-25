Thanksgiving Day Hit-and-Run: Bicyclist Killed in Otay Mesa

A person riding a bicycle Thursday morning was killed after being struck by a vehicle near Arey Drive and Norstad Street in Otay Mesa.

San Diego Police received reports of a collision minutes before 11:30 a.m. near the Silver Wing Recreation Center on Arey Drive.

When officers arrived at scene, they determined a vehicle had struck the bicyclist before leaving the area in an unknown direction.

"The vehicle is believed to be an older model Chevrolet Suburban or Tahoe," according to San Diego Police Officer O'Brien. "There is no information on the driver of the vehicle," O'Brien added.

According to O'Brien, officers from other areas in the city were asked to respond to the scene, due to staffing issues in the department's Southern Division where the collision occurred.

No other information was available.

