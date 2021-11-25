Otay Mesa

Thanksgiving Day Hit-and-Run: Bicyclist Killed in Otay Mesa

The victim was riding near the Silver Wing Recreation Center and the Border View YMCA at the time of the collision

By Bill Feather

Grass field with police cars in distance and police tape in foreground, bordering the investigation scene
David Villasenor, NBC7

A person riding a bicycle Thursday morning was killed after being struck by a vehicle near Arey Drive and Norstad Street in Otay Mesa.

San Diego Police received reports of a collision minutes before 11:30 a.m. near the Silver Wing Recreation Center on Arey Drive.

When officers arrived at scene, they determined a vehicle had struck the bicyclist before leaving the area in an unknown direction.

"The vehicle is believed to be an older model Chevrolet Suburban or Tahoe," according to San Diego Police Officer O'Brien. "There is no information on the driver of the vehicle," O'Brien added.

According to O'Brien, officers from other areas in the city were asked to respond to the scene, due to staffing issues in the department's Southern Division where the collision occurred.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

This article tagged under:

Otay MesaSan Diego Police DepartmentSDPDhit and runbicyclist
