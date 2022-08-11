Tesla Driver Chases Pickup Truck Across San Diego After Hit-&-Run: Police

A pickup truck caused multiple crashes, including with a Tesla and into a house, in a wild spree that involved a chase through San Diego Thursday.

San Diego police were first alerted to the black pickup truck when it hit a Tesla in the Point Loma area early Thursday morning. When the pickup truck tried to take off from the scene, the owner of the Tesla started a chase.

The Tesla pursued the pickup to the Birdland neighborhood, where the truck crashed into some parked cars and a house, San Diego police said. The truck did not stop and continued onto the northbound state Route 163 freeway.

While entering the freeway, another car was struck, police said. The truck then struck a guardrail near the Clairemont Mesa Boulevard exit and four men inside the truck jumped out and ran, SDPD said.

The men were eventually taken into custody. It was not immediately clear what charges they would be facing or if drugs or alcohol were suspected in the crashes.

No other information, including possible injuries, was available.