Temecula's Wilson Creek Winery Reports 2 Cases of COVID-19

The Southern California winery said on Facebook that two of its employees had tested positive for COVID-19 after the business reopened earlier this month

By Monica Garske

Wilson Creek Winery & Vineyards

A media handout showing Wilson Creek Winery & Vineyards in Temecula.

" data-ellipsis="false">

A well-known winery in Southern California that recently reopened has shuttered once more after two employees tested positive for COVID-19, the business confirmed in a post on social media.

Wilson Creek Winery & Vineyards in Temecula, California, shared the news with customers on Facebook Wednesday.

“As a partner in this community, we feel it is a priority to be completely transparent and do our part to keep our guests and community as safe as possible,” the winery’s post read, in part. “We have been closely monitoring COVID updates and unfortunately, we have recently learned that two of our own have tested positive for the virus.”

To all of our guests and friends... It is with a heavy heart, out of an abundance of caution, that we have chosen to...

Posted by Wilson Creek Winery on Wednesday, June 24, 2020

The winery said there “is no proof that the virus was contracted on (the) property,” but felt the need to announce the news as a way of being transparent with the public.

As a safety precaution to both guests and employees, Wilson Creek has decided to temporarily shutter, Eater San Diego reported.

Eater said Wilson Creek had reopened its tasting room and restaurant on June 12, emerging from the lockdown that temporarily closed many businesses across the state. But two weeks later, the doors are closed again.

“We are saddened by this, as we have gone above and beyond the recommended protocols to protect the safety of all,” the winery’s post said.

During its closure, Wilson Creek said it will continue implementing its safety protocols including temperature checks, the use of face masks, and frequent cleaning, including a sanitation crew that’ll “disinfect the property with a 30-day virus kill solution for all surfaces.”

Wilson Creek said it will keep its curbside wine pickup service running from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and will also offer pizza to-go from its on-site eatery.

Wilson Creek – located in the heart of Temecula’s vineyards – has been around for nearly 20 years. It’s a popular wedding venue and tasting spot for those who love wine.

This is the latest SoCal business to come out and report a positive COVID-19 case among its own staff.

Last week, Nolita Hall – a restaurant in San Diego’s Little Italy community – reported an employee had tested positive for COVID-19. Nolita Hall also closed its doors, with plans to reopen on June 30. In that case, Nolita Hall owner Douglass Hamm said he, too, wanted to be forthcoming with the public in hopes of building trust with both patrons and his staff.

