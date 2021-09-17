Telemundo Hosts Phone Bank to Answer Questions About Citizenship Process

Do you have doubts about the naturalization process in the United States? Do you want to know more about the questions on the citizenship exam?

Telemundo, in conjunction with the NALEO organization, will hold a phone bank on Friday to answer questions about the naturalization process.

The call bank will run from 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. ET.

Those interested in participating can call 1-888-839-8682, where you can speak with experts in the field.

Telemundo's local stations will join this community initiative.