Teenager Hopes To Find Life-Saving Match

Be The Match is helping patients with blood cancers find their life-saving match. For a teenager whose been diagnosed with leukemia twice, it’s what she's hoping to find.

Diana Lopez, 14, was first diagnosed on Mar. 5, 2017 and was battling for two years until she was pronounced cancer-free on July 18, 2019. Unfortunately, on one of her routine check-ups in October, the doctors found the cancer returned, according to a GoFundMe page set up for Diana.

“It’s difficult to see a child go through this, my own daughter went through this four years ago,” Armando Raymundo, a close friend to Diana said. “Diana doesn’t deserve to go through this.”

Diana’s family held a fundraising event at Sunset Park Sunday to raise money for medical expenses and encouraged people to join the Be The Match registry.

“She needs people to join the match registry in hopes that they might be her genetic match to be able to donate the blood stem cells that she needs,” Yolanda Loera with Be The Match said.

Loera explained that donating blood stems cells is a simple, painless procedure and that is very similar to donating blood.

“It’s important because right now we don’t have enough ethnically diverse people on our registry, anyone who is not Caucasian has a less than 50% chance to find a match." Loera explained.

Raymundo said Diana’s Quinceañera in June was canceled after they received the news. He hopes he can help find Diana’s match as he found his daughter's match from a stranger in the Netherlands.

“She needs this match to save her life, it’s important that we can get as many Latinos to join the registry to help Diana or other patients,” Loera said.

People who wish to help can text DIANA to 61474 to receive a swab kit. For more information visit their website.