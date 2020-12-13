Teenage Boy Shot Dead in Lincoln Park

Police were investigating the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy Sunday.

Officers were sent to the 4900 block of Magnus Way in Lincoln Park at about 10:20 p.m. Saturday and found the victim down in a driveway with a single gunshot wound. They provided aid until San Diego Fire-Rescue personnel took the

victim to a hospital, where he later died.

The victim has been tentatively identified, but authorities are not releasing his name at this time.

No further information was released.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the

SDPD's Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.