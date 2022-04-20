Teen Killed By Big Rig While Walking on I-15 Near Scripps Ranch Is ID'd

The 19-year-old pedestrian who was fatally struck by a big rig on Interstate 15 early on Sunday morning has been identified by the county medical examiner's office.

Christian Soriano was walking on the right shoulder of the freeway when he wandered into traffic and was struck by a Freightliner semi on I-15 south of Carroll Canyon Road around 5:35 a.m. Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The semi truck was traveling at normal freeway speeds at the time of the incident, according to the ME's Office. Although the driver stopped and called 911 immediately, Soriano had suffered "obvious fatal injuries" and was pronounced dead at the scene.

It's not clear why the San Diego teen was walking on the freeway.