Teen e-bike rider hospitalized after hit-and-run driver strikes him near Carmel Valley

Investigators said the 18-year-old was in the bike lane when the driver struck him

By City News Service

An 18-year-old was in the hospital Wednesday with an injury not considered to be life-threatening after being struck by a vehicle while he was riding an electric bicycle in a bike lane in the North City neighborhood, authorities said.

The bike rider was hit by a motorist who entered the bike lane at 9:12 p.m. Tuesday and fell off his bike at 5800 Del Mar Heights Road, which is a couple blocks from Canyon Crest Academy, the San Diego Police Department said in a statement.

He was taken to a hospital with a broken left humerus, the statement said. The driver who hit him didn't stop and was last seen driving westbound on Del Mar Heights Road.

Traffic Division officers were investigating the crash.

