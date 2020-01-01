Teen Charged in Shooting Death of Another Teen in Nestor: SDPD

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with homicide in the shooting death of an 18-year-old woman as the San Diego Police Department piece together events over the holiday break.

On Dec. 21, Richella Funiestas arrived at Paradise Valley Hospital in National City with gunshot wounds, SDPD said. Funiestas died from her injuries on the day after Christmas.

Officers said the 18-year-old was shot during a robbery near Biola Avenue in Nestor just northwest of San Ysidro. Police did not provide details on the reported robbery.

During SDPD’s investigation, a teen boy was identified as a suspect and was charged with homicide.

He was recently remanded to San Diego Juvenile Hall on an unrelated case, police said. It was not clear when the suspect would next appear in court.

His name will not be released because he is a minor.

Before Funiestas died, SDPD’s Southern Division led the investigation, but after her death, SDPD’s Homicide Unit took over the case.

Anyone with information can call SDPD’s Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

