Teen Boy Shot in Arm After House Party in Otay Mesa West

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the arm Sunday after a house party in the Otay Mesa West neighborhood, police said.

The shooting happened at 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 3700 block of Palm Avenue, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

A party broke up and as people were leaving, a group of people got into an argument, the officer said.

"At some point, a suspect fired several rounds and a 16-year-old male victim was shot in the arm," Heims said.

The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

No suspect descriptions were available. Detectives from the SDPD's Southern Division were investigating the shooting.