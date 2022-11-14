17-Year-Old Stabbed to Death at Party in Chula Vista was Senior at Valhalla High

A teenager stabbed to death at a party in Chula Vista over the weekend has been identified, but police still need help tracking down suspects.

The victim was identified as 17-year-old Mateo Alexander Castillo. He was a senior at Valhalla High School in the Grossmont Union High School District.

NBC 7's Omari Fleming has the details.

Police say a fight broke out at a party on Rigley Street just after midnight on Saturday morning. Castillo was suffering from at least one stab wound when police arrived. Officers and medics tried to save him but he died from his injuries before making it to a hospital, CVPD said.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

A second teenager was found outside of the home unconscious with assault-related injuries and a third teen was found a few blocks away with at least one stab wound. Both were hospitalized and expected to survive.

Castillo's mother told NBC 7 he lived in El Cajon with his father.

Police say partygoers ran from the house as they arrived and others who stuck around weren't cooperative. Investigators are hoping witnesses will come forward and share information, or even evidence like videos and pictures.

In this case, not only do we have two young men in the hospital, but we have a young kid who's passed away from this," CVPD Sgt. Tony Molina. "So hopefully the other people at this party who are hearing and seeing the gravity of this come forward and speak with our detectives."

No arrests have been made and CVPD is asking for help from anyone who was at the party, or anyone who has any information. You can contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or submit a tip via P3tips (online or mobile application) http://p3tips.com/409 if you wish to remain anonymous.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

The Grossmont Union High School District released the following statement Monday afternoon:

“Our hearts broke at the tragic news that a 17-year-old male Valhalla High School senior who was involved in an early Saturday morning altercation in Chula Vista had passed away as a result of his injuries. We wish to extend our deepest sympathies to the family as they grieve this unimaginable loss.

The Chula Vista Police Department’s investigation is ongoing, and we are assisting with that investigation in any way that we can. We’ve also provided additional counseling resources for Valhalla High School to help our students who need support as they process this difficult news. So as not to impede an ongoing investigation, and to maintain the privacy rights of all involved, the District will not comment further at this time. The law requires us to keep the identity of the student confidential.”

Gunfire at a Halloween party in National City claimed the lives of two South Bay teens, including a young woman whose sister was killed by gun violence two years ago. That same weekend in Encinitas, two teenagers were stabbed by another teen at a house party.