speeding ticket

Taking Advantage of Empty Highways? Think Again, Says CHP

By Dave Summers

California Highway Patrol/NBC 7

A driver is stopped by CHP in San Diego County for speeding.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Some drivers are taking advantage of less traffic on the roads and law enforcement has a message for drivers out there.

The California Highway Patrol told NBC 7 it has been recording speeds over 100 mph on local highways.

Oceanside CHP officers said they are finding fewer vehicles but more speeders on the roads as many people stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Local

San Diego County 14 hours ago

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: 7 USNS Mercy Crew Members Infected; 47 Deaths Reported in San Diego County

face masks 19 mins ago

‘Masketeers’ Donate Thousands of Masks to Health Care Workers

If you are one of the speeders, CHP wants you to know the number of patrols has not changed and neither has their mission to keep people safe. They reiterated the brief respite from gridlock during rush hour is not a license to speed.

"They're letting their self-control maybe leave the cockpit of the car, and letting themselves get going to fast," CHP public information officer Mark Latulippe said.

One officer cited a driver on Monday for reportedly going 128 mph in a 70 mph zone.

"That is unacceptable. That is way too fast. We shouldn't be doing that," Latulippe said.

There was also little sympathy from fellow drivers with whom you could be sharing the road.

"If there are not a lot of cars on the road and you are taking advantage of that by going faster, you should be punished the same way," driver Whitney Orellana said.

Officer Latulippe wanted to remind drivers the coronavirus crisis comes with new responsibilities but the rules of the road haven't changed.

Also because there are fewer vehicles on the road, Oceanside CHP said car crashes are down 30 percent this month which makes the odds of getting caught speeding much higher.

"Our message is to take care of each other -- keeping your speed in check and keeping your driving habits in check," he said.

The price for driving 128 mph? It could be a $1,000 fine, a license suspension and points on your driving record.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

speeding ticketCalifornia Highway Patrol
Coronavirus Pandemic Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us