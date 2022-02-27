SWAT Responds to Standoff in Vista After Alleged Assault Suspect Barricades Himself in Home

Deputies and SWAT are responding to a standoff scene in Vista where an alleged assault suspect has barricaded himself in a home, the San Diego Sheriff's Department said Sunday.

According to SDSO, the suspect has barricaded himself at the 100 block of West Indian Rock.

Deputies said the man is still inside the home and won't come out. SDSO said no one else appears to be in the house.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates as more information becomes available.