Suspicious item prompts bomb squad response in Otay Mesa

Bomb investigators were called to the Otay Mesa area Tuesday morning to investigate a suspicious item, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.

A suspicious backpack located in the 7100 block of Otay Mesa Road was reported to U.S. Border Patrol agents around 8:30 a.m., who in turn contacted the SDSO's Bomb/Arson Unit to investigate.

Video from the scene showed a bagged item leaning against a large utility pole along a sidewalk. Several law enforcement officers were blocking a large area surrounding the item.

Look for increased law enforcement activity near the 7100 block of Otay Mesa Road in Otay Mesa. The @SDSheriff Bomb/Arson Unit is responding to a suspicious device call. Sheriff’s Deputies have closed Otay Mesa Road in both directions between Enrico Fermi Drive and Alta Road… pic.twitter.com/1niaFWAdQR — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) January 7, 2025

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Amid the investigation, Otay Mesa Road was closed in both directions from Enrico Firmi Drive to Alta Road.

The area is near an Amazon warehouse.

It was not immediately clear why the backpack was considered suspicious.

This is a developing story. Details may change as information is released.