Suspected DUI Driver Strikes, Kills Pedestrian Near Bankers Hill: SDPD

A suspected DUI driver struck and killed a man late Sunday night after traveling at a high rate of speed through the Bankers Hill area.

Shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday, a 30-year-old male was driving a Penske truck north at 1800 Fifth Ave. when his truck veered to the right and swiped a parked vehicle.

The Penske truck driver then went over the raised buffer curb and struck a male pedestrian sitting there, before hitting a building located on the east side of Fifth Avenue, police said.

The unidentified pedestrian died from his injuries at the scene, while the driver suffered significant facial injuries and was taken to a hospital, police said.

According to the police department, alcohol was a factor and the Traffic Division officers are investigating the collision. No further information on the incident was available.