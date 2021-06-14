Suspected DUI Driver Strikes 2 Cars Before Crashing Into Building: Chula Vista PD

A suspected DUI driver was arrested Sunday night after hitting two cars then fleeing the scene before driving into a building, Chula Vista Police officers said.

According to CVPD, the woman was backing out of Roberto’s Taco Shop's parking lot on 444 Broadway when she hit another car. The driver of that vehicle got out and demanded an exchange of information, to which the woman responded by getting argumentative, police said.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

At this point, two men attacked the driver of the other car and struck him in the head with a bottle while the woman took off. She then struck a second car that had an occupant inside the vehicle and also took off from that scene, according to CVPD.

Police said the woman then drove southbound on Broadway at speeds of up to 80 mph. She made a U-turn at H-street and continued northbound on Broadway at speeds of 100 mph, according to authorities.

The erratic driving came to an end when the woman struck an abandoned building at 186 Broadway then tried to flee from her car, police said. Responding officers found and arrested the woman, who was identified by witnesses.

She is now facing a DUI, hit-and-run and other charges, CVPD said. Authorities did not release the driver's name.

Police said they are unsure if the two men who attacked the first driver that was struck by the woman are friends of hers or if they were just bystanders. They remain outstanding.

The woman in the second car that was struck by the irate driver suffered minor injuries, police said.

Chula Vista Fire Department and building inspectors are examining the building that was struck.

The investigation is ongoing.