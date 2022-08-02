Suspected DUI Driver in Deadly Coronado Crash to Face a Judge

The man accused of killing one of his passengers after crashing his vehicle while driving drunk is scheduled to face a judge Tuesday.

Erwin Mejia Ramos, 20, faces charges that include manslaughter and DUI in connection with the deadly July 29 crash in Coronado. Police said Ramos was behind the wheel and traveling at a high rate of speed on the 1100 block of Orange Avenue when he crashed into a lamppost around midnight.

Ramos and his front passenger, Lilian Olvera, were taken to an area hospital and treated for injuries they sustained. Meanwhile, his backseat passenger, 26-year-old Sarai Valentine Olvera, died at the scene.

"She was so joyful, she was a great person," said Lilian Olvera, who is the sister of the woman killed in the crash. "My sister had a really big heart for everybody."

The sisters were in town from Riverside. According to Lilian, the trio had decided to visit a beach in Oceanside but ended up in Coronado. She admit to NBC 7 that had been drinking that evening.

“It appears the driver was not able to make the turn along Park Place and Orange Avenue and instead slammed into the lamppost, causing the car to spin out,” Coronado police told NBC 7’s Melissa Adan.

"For one, you know drinking and driving is not something anybody should be doing and I'm sorry," Lilian said in tears. "That is a serious thing that nobody should be doing."

Sarai leaves behind her 7-year-old daughter.

Ramos is scheduled to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m.