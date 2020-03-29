Suspect Sought After Stealing Pills From CVS Pharmacy in Mira Mesa

A man took an unknown number of pills from the pharmacy of a CVS in the Mira Mesa community of San Diego, a police officer said Sunday.

The suspect walked up to the pharmacy inside the CVS at 10776 Westview Parkway at about 5:40 p.m. Saturday, jumped the counter and told the employee to give him pills, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

"The employee put an unknown amount of pills into a bag," Heims said. "The suspect took the bag, jumped the counter and ran out the front door."

The suspect was last seen running eastbound across the parking lot, Heims said.

The suspect was described as a thin man, 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10, wearing a baggy black hoodie, black pants and tan shoes.

The San Diego Police Department urged anyone with information regarding the robbery to call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477