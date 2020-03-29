Mira Mesa

Suspect Sought After Stealing Pills From CVS Pharmacy in Mira Mesa

By City News Service

A generic San Diego police patrol car.
NBC 7

A generic San Diego police patrol car responds to a crash.

" data-ellipsis="false">

A man took an unknown number of pills from the pharmacy of a CVS in the Mira Mesa community of San Diego, a police officer said Sunday.

The suspect walked up to the pharmacy inside the CVS at 10776 Westview Parkway at about 5:40 p.m. Saturday, jumped the counter and told the employee to give him pills, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

"The employee put an unknown amount of pills into a bag," Heims said. "The suspect took the bag, jumped the counter and ran out the front door."

Local

San Diego County 9 hours ago

Latest Coronavirus Impacts and More: 7 Total Deaths, Albertsons Worker Tests Positive

Mar 27

Photos: Signs of the Coronavirus Impact in San Diego

The suspect was last seen running eastbound across the parking lot, Heims said.

The suspect was described as a thin man, 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10, wearing a baggy black hoodie, black pants and tan shoes.

The San Diego Police Department urged anyone with information regarding the robbery to call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Mira Mesa
Coronavirus Pandemic Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us