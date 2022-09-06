Escondido

Suspect Jailed for Allegedly Killing Missing Escondido Man

71-year-old Stanley Stephens was reported missing Aug. 13.

By City News Service and Renee Schmiedeberg

A 32-year-old man was behind bars Tuesday for allegedly killing a fellow Escondido resident who disappeared last month and is presumed dead.

Eduardo Javier Zamora was booked into county jail in Vista on Saturday on suspicion of murdering 71-year-old Stanley Stephens, who was reported missing Aug. 13, according to the Escondido Police Department.

Authorities carried out an "extensive" search for Stephens, an avid walker who was known to take daily strolls in neighborhoods around his North Broadway home, EPD Lt. Suzanne Baeder said.

"Stephens is still missing and is believed to be deceased," Baeder said.

Police disclosed no suspected motive for the presumed slaying.

An investigation into Stephens' disappearance is ongoing. If you have any information on Stephens and/or Zamora, call Detective Chris Zack at 760-839-4972.

You can also leave an anonymous tip by calling 760-743-TIPS (8477) or through their website at police.escondido.org.

