Escondido

Police Searching for 71-Year-Old Man Last Seen in Escondido

Stephens has already been missing for several days already, police say

By Renee Schmiedeberg

NBC 7 San Diego

The Escondido Police Department is asking for the public to help them locate Stanley Richard Stephens, 71, who has been missing since Aug. 10.

Stephens was last seen in the 3000 block of N. Broadway in Escondido. He is a white man, 5 feet and 10 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes, police said.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department held a search and rescue on Wednesday in areas Stephens was known to frequent, such as his neighborhood on North Broadway and Jesmond Dene Road in Escondido. They did not find him.

If you have any information on the disappearance of Stephens, police encourage you to contact them at (760) 839-4722 or investigator Molly Milliken at (760) 839-4970.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

Escondidomissing personEscondido PoliceMissing ManStanley Richard Stephens
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us