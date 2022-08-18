Police Searching for 71-Year-Old Man Last Seen in Escondido

The Escondido Police Department is asking for the public to help them locate Stanley Richard Stephens, 71, who has been missing since Aug. 10.

Stephens was last seen in the 3000 block of N. Broadway in Escondido. He is a white man, 5 feet and 10 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes, police said.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department held a search and rescue on Wednesday in areas Stephens was known to frequent, such as his neighborhood on North Broadway and Jesmond Dene Road in Escondido. They did not find him.

If you have any information on the disappearance of Stephens, police encourage you to contact them at (760) 839-4722 or investigator Molly Milliken at (760) 839-4970.