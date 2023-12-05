Suspect in Barrio Logan shooting arrested in Florida

A suspect was arrested in Florida in connection with a shooting that killed a 53-year-old man six months ago during an early morning confrontation on the outskirts of Barrio Logan, San Diego police said Tuesday.

David Gatheright, 42, was booked into San Diego Central Jail on Monday on suspicion of gunning down Brian Noel of San Diego in the 1600 block of Logan Avenue in Barrio Logan, according to police. He was extricated from St. Petersburg, Florida, where he was arrested on Nov. 19.

The shooting was first reported just before 6 a.m. on June 2. Noel was found by officers suffering from gunshot wounds to his chest south of Commercial Street and west of Interstate 5, Lt. Steve Shebloski said.

Homicide detectives are searching for the person who shot a man in Barrio Logan.

Paramedics took Noel to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Originally, SDPD described Noel as homeless.

"During the course of their investigation, detectives learned Noel got into a brief verbal altercation with (another man) shortly before he was shot and killed," Shebloski said.

Following the fatal gunfire, the assailant fled along with several other people, according to police.

Detectives identified Gatheright following a "lengthy investigation that included interviewing numerous witnesses, collecting and examining several items of evidence and reviewing surveillance-video footage from the surrounding area," the lieutenant said.

The nature of the dispute that led to the deadly shooting remains unclear.

Gatheright was being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Thursday at San Diego Central Courthouse.