shooting

Suspect Crashes on South Bay Freeway After Shooting Woman in Mountain View, Still Outstanding: SDPD

The suspect was not located at the scene and was still outstanding as of 10 a.m. Monday

By Christina Bravo

San Diego police were searching for a woman who reportedly took off in a vehicle after shooting another woman in the Mountain View neighborhood Monday morning.

The shooting occurred at about 7 a.m. on S. 39th Street near Logan Avenue at about 7 a.m., the San Diego Police Department said. At the scene, police found a woman with at least one gunshot wound. She was taken to UC San Diego Medical Center in unknown condition.

There was no suspect at the scene but officers were able to gather a description of the shooter -- a woman who took off in a silver BMW, SDPD said.

Local

San Diego County Jun 27

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: County Making Progress on Case Rate, Community Outbreaks

Covid-19 38 mins ago

Mountain West Conference Postpones Fall Sports

About 15 minutes later, the California Highway Patrol responded to a crash of a vehicle that matched the description of the suspect's car. The BMW had crashed through a guardrail on the transition ramp from southbound Interstate 805 to eastbound state Route 54, SDPD said.

The suspect was not located at the scene and was still outstanding as of 10 a.m. Monday, police said.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story and details may change as information is released. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

shootingSouth BaycrashMountain ViewUC San Diego Medical Center
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us