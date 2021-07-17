San Diego County Sheriff's Department

Suspect Arrested in Death of Man Found Buried in Fallbrook

The man's body was found in the 400 block of South Ridge Drive in Fallbrook

By City News Service

A man was arrested on suspicion of murder after deputies found a buried body at his property in Fallbrook, sheriff's officials said Saturday.

Nicolas Burg, 29, was booked into the Vista Detention Facility Friday night after San Diego County Sheriff's Department homicide detectives arrested him in Murrieta, according to Lt. Thomas Seiver.

Burg lives in the 400 block of South Ridge Drive in Fallbrook, where the body was found Wednesday, the lieutenant said.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office conducted an autopsy Saturday and is attempting to identify the man, Seiver said. The preliminary cause of death is being withheld, but the manner of death is ruled a homicide.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the homicide unit at 858-285-6330, after-hours at 858-565-5200 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

