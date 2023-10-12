Sumatran tiger cubs Puteri and Hutan make public debut at San Diego Zoo Safari Park

Two endangered Sumatran tiger cubs stepped out of their den Thursday at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park to explore their outdoor habitat for the first time.

Their public debut was a special treat for wildlife care staff and volunteers, who were awaiting this moment.

Hutan and Puteri, the brother and sister cubs, were born on July 12 through the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance's conservation effort to revive the critically endangered species.

Their names were revealed in September. Puteri means "princess" in Malay, the official language of Malaysia — one of few Asian territories where the Sumatran tigers can be found. Hutan is Malay for “forest.”

The world first met the adorable siblings at two weeks old when the SDZWA released a video that showed the two tiny cubs nursing from first-time mother, Diana. They were the first of their species born at the Safari Park's Tull Family Tiger Trail habitat in seven years.

There are an estimated 400 to 600 Sumatran tigers remaining on Earth, according to the zoo. They are listed as Critically Endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species.

Lisa Peterson, executive director of the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, said the births of Hutan and Puteri were important to conserving the species.

"Our hope is these cubs will provide an opportunity for our guests to gain a greater appreciation for tigers and the important need to conserve them in their native habitats," Peterson said.

According to the zoo, tigers face many challenges, including loss of habitat, challenges to human-wildlife coexistence and poaching. People can help protect tigers by avoiding products made with non-sustainable palm oil, an industry that harms tiger habitats, and refusing to purchase items made from endangered wildlife.

