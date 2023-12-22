Suit filed in 87-year-old's death after eating at 4S Ranch restaurant linked to E. coli

A wrongful death lawsuit was filed this week by the family of an 87-year-old man who died of E.coli-related complications after eating at a 4S Ranch restaurant linked to several other E.coli cases.

The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in San Diego Superior Court by the family of John Ferber, who died just under two weeks after eating at Miguel's Cocina.

Ferber died Oct. 26, two days after county officials announced more than a dozen such cases were linked to the restaurant. According to the county, those affected reported eating at the restaurant from Oct. 6-18 and started experiencing symptoms between Oct. 13-19.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The lawsuit from Ferber's family states he and his wife ate at the restaurant on Oct. 14 and fell ill soon afterward.

While Ferber's wife recovered, he continued getting sicker and eventually died from complications of hemolytic uremic syndrome caused by an E.coli infection, according to the complaint.

Two other people who allege they were sickened after eating at Miguel's have also filed lawsuits against Miguel's and Brigantine, Inc., which owns and operates the restaurant.

According to Ferber's family's lawsuit, around 35 people became ill in connection with the E.coli outbreak.

The restaurant voluntarily closed in late October, during which time county officials said the restaurant was disinfected and staff were given food handling training and testing. Miguel's reopened on Nov. 4.

A popular restaurant in 4S Ranch is back open after an E. coli outbreak. NBC 7's Kelvin Henry explains the steps Miguel's Cocina have taken to reopen and how customers feel about dining there.